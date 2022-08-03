The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Analysis

Coalition out, Greens in: Labor still needs Pocock, Lambie climate support

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated August 3 2022 - 7:47am, first published 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ushers opposition leader, Peter Dutton to sit down. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

With a pledge of critical support from the Greens to Labor - and a whack while doing it - the Coalition have become inconsequential on climate change action.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.