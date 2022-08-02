Independent ACT Senator crucial crossbencher David Pocock has championed a "new kind of pragmatism" in his first speech as he outlined the main challenges of Australian politics and his offer to be the "peacebroker in the 47th Parliament".
He spoke in front of a packed public gallery and Senate chamber with his words live translated for the deaf community in a compromise measure. Auslan interpreter Mandy Dolejsi was in the nearby broadcast studio and shown on TV screens in the Senate chamber.
Advertisement
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was also in attendance for the first speech for the former Wallabies captain and conservationist-turned-politician who made history on May 21 by defeating Liberal senator Zed Seselja.
Senator Pocock talked of his deep connection to the land and the serious threats posed by human impact on nature. He also spoke admiringly of the national capital he now represents, saying Canberra was more than a city of roundabouts and politicians and it had been for too long "neglected, ridiculed, looked down on or flat out ignored". Rather, he said, it was a place with a "legacy of leadership", no longer a safe seat and hopefully soon again a "source of great pride".
"Not only is this the first time the ACT has had an independent senator, it's the first time we've had someone on the cross bench with the balance of power," he told Parliament.
"I intend to use that power in the best interests of the people in the ACT."
READ MORE
Despite being the "39th senator" needed by the Albanese government to pass legislation with the support of the Greens, he said he was no "kingmaker" and was seeking instead to be the "peacebroker in the 47th Parliament".
"I want to be part of making sure we don't just end the climate wars, we win them. We win them and start to lead as a country on climate action and biodiversity conservation," he told Parliament.
"I am not here to stand in the way. I'm here to offer my perspective, as a representative of Canberra, Jervis Bay and Norfolk Island, in the hopes that we can make politics about people."
He offered this insight into how this would happen.
"It seems to me that a big part of politics is about dealing with problems in a way that turns them into opportunities. We have an opportunity to begin to write a new story, a better story, a story that is built on accepting responsibility for where we are and finding the courage to change where we are going," he said.
"This is not about naive thinking or hoping for the best - it's about a new kind of pragmatism where our actions match the scale of the challenges."
The Zimbabwean-born politician spoke of his core inspiration: a farm upbringing leading to a love of nature and fascination with the natural world.
However urbanised Australia is, Senator Pocock spoke of deep connection to the land and agriculture.
"We are part of nature and our long-term wellbeing, as families, communities, nations, is totally linked to our ability to co-operate with each other to meet our needs, to build communities based on respect and equality, while also maintaining the health of the land that sustains us," he said.
"As we know - we aren't doing a particularly good job at this, as a result, we're facing some serious challenges.
Advertisement
"Like my colleagues here in the senate, I stand here wanting to take on these challenges. To find ways to build the kind of future where we can all thrive."
To a standing ovation from the public galleries, Senator Pocock thanked the ACT voters "whether you voted for me or not" and made this promise: "I will work on your behalf for the next three years. I'm committed to being accessible and transparent and I certainly know that you will hold me accountable."
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.