Senator Pocock talked of his deep connection to the land and the serious threats posed by human impact on nature. He also spoke admiringly of the national capital he now represents, saying Canberra was more than a city of roundabouts and politicians and it had been for too long "neglected, ridiculed, looked down on or flat out ignored". Rather, he said, it was a place with a "legacy of leadership", no longer a safe seat and hopefully soon again a "source of great pride".