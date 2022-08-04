The Canberra Times

Around one in 20 people will experience long COVID, but experts are still learning what it is

By Matthew Agius
August 4 2022 - 8:00pm
LONG SUFFERING: Up to 100 different symptoms have been described as part of the long COVID spectrum. Picture: Shutterstock.

Post COVID-19 condition - better known as "long COVID" - has been described since the earliest stages of the pandemic, but even two years later the reasons why some people struggle to fully recover are not known.

