Labor's bill to enshrine a 43 per cent 2030 emissions reduction target in law has passed through the lower house, after the government agreed to further changes from crossbenchers.
Pro-climate "teal" independents supported the climate change bill and praised the government for accepting their suggestions to improve it.
But just as Greens leader Adam Bandt promised on Wednesday, the crossbenchers have vowed to keep pressuring Labor to raise its targets and stop the opening of new coal and gas projects.
"We need to make sure this is a first step and the next step has to be phasing out oil, coal and gas," Warringah MP Zali Steggall said.
Moderate Liberal backbencher Bridget Archer crossed the floor to support Labor's bill, after the Coalition elected to oppose legislation it said was "unnecessary".
Fellow moderate Liberal Simon Birmingham didn't rebuke his colleague and said he would have supported Labor's 43 per cent target "in a heartbeat" if it had been shown that legislation was required.
Labor's bill will now be sent to the Senate, where it looks set to pass after Mr Bandt confirmed the party wouldn't use its 12 votes to sink Labor's plan.
The government still needs the support of one more upper house crossbencher. ACT independent David Pocock has praised the legislation as a "big step forward", but wants to hold further talks before confirming his support.
Labor's bill would also legislate its net zero by 2050 target, task the Climate Change Authority with providing advice on future goals and require the minister to make an annual progress statement in parliament.
Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen had already agreed to some minor changes to the draft bill after talks with Greens and crossbenchers, including clarifying that the 43 per cent 2030 target was not a ceiling on the government's ambition.
The government also agreed to changes that should make it harder for government agencies, including Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility and Export Finance Australia, to invest in fossil fuel projects.
The government on Thursday rejected attempts from Mr Bandt and independent Andrew Wilkie to raise its 2030 emissions reduction target to 75 per cent, but agreed to further tweaks to the bill suggested by the crossbench.
This included an amendment from Ms Steggall, which would require that the government seek advice from the Climate Change Authority before submitting new emissions reduction targets to the United Nations - including for 2035, 2040 and 2045.
The authority would also be required to provide advice on the benefits of new emissions reduction targets for rural and regional Australia, after the government supported the suggestion from Indi MP Helen Haines.
Nationals MPs voted against that amendment.
The authority's advice would also have to be tabled in parliament, not just on its website.
Five of the independents who won Liberal-held seats at the May federal election - Ms Daniel, Sophie Scamps, Monique Ryan, Kylea Tink and Allegra Spender - joined Ms Steggall at a press conference ahead of Thursday's lower house vote.
The independents welcomed the government's bill as a positive first step and praised Mr Bowen for consulting with them, despite not needing their votes for it to pass in the lower house.
"The government doesn't need our votes, but the government needs our brains, the government needs our will and the government needs our communities' will," Ms Daniel said.
"And they clearly see that."
Dr Ryan, Ms Tink and Ms Daniel said their communities wanted to see a higher 2030 target than 43 per cent, as all of the independents signaled a desire to push the government to lift its ambitions to align with the science.
"We're now finally moving on mitigating the problem, but we need to stop exacerbating it," Ms Steggall said.
"So from my point of view, representing Warringah, I certainly am very focused on no new oil, coal or gas."
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
