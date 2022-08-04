The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Labor's climate bill passes lower house as teals secure more tweaks

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated August 4 2022 - 5:31am, first published 2:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Labor's bill to enshrine a 43 per cent 2030 emissions reduction target in law has passed through the lower house, after the government agreed to further changes from crossbenchers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.