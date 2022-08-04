The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

NRL: Canberra Raiders-Penrith Panthers rivalry tipped to boil over

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
August 4 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fiery scenes are again expected when the Raiders host the Panthers on Saturday night. Picture: Getty Images

Alan Tongue won't be surprised if tensions boil over when the Canberra Raiders host the Penrith Panthers on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.