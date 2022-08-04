Anthony Albanese has told Australians to "stay tuned" on a key election commitment which could better prepare the country for future pandemics.
Labor pledged to develop a centre for disease control during the 2022 election campaign, arguing Australia had been left scrambling by the arrival of COVID-19.
The Prime Minister on Thursday revealed the Commonwealth had already begun liaising with the states, which he said were receptive to the idea.
But Mr Albanese would not reveal a timeframe for its implementation, or how much money would be allocated to the project.
"I have already had discussions with at least a couple of premiers who are very keen to have it located," he said.
"We'll provide funding for our commitments, like other commitments, in the October budget.
"The reason why you have budgets is so you have a few announcements in the budget. Stay tuned."
Australia was the only OECD country without its own centralised pandemic response agency.
Labor said its version would lead a national health response to future pandemics, while also working to prevent chronic and transmissible diseases.
The Australian Medical Association has been calling for a CDC since 2017, which it said would have helped avoid systemic issues exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The AMA believed the body should provide publicly available advice on areas such as border management and vaccine coordination.
After a war-of-words between the Commonwealth and the states during the pandemic, an independent advisory body would also reduce the politicisation of health debates, it said.
A senate inquiry into Australia's response to COVID-19 backed the call its in final report, handed down in April.
"There's no doubt ... some health experts felt locked out of being able to provide advice to government because of the way the decisions were taken," committee chair Katy Gallagher said at the time.
"I think a new model, a new way of doing things could help deal with some of those issues."
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
