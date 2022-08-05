The Canberra Times
Climate change bill: Senators David Pocock, Jacqui Lambie, Tammy Tyrrell form alliance

Karen Barlow
Karen Barlow
August 5 2022 - 7:30pm
Senators David Pocock and Jacqui Lambie. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Albanese government's signature climate change bill has hit choppy waters in the Senate with key crossbench senators David Pocock, Jacqui Lambie and Tammy Tyrrell forming an alliance to stop Labor shopping around for the last vote it needs.

