Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has backed Tom Wright to take his first Test opportunity at fullback with both hands.
The Brumbies flyer will start at the back in Sunday morning's clash with Argentina in a new-look backline, led by the returning Quade Cooper.
ACT teammate Len Ikitau returns to the starting side at outside centre, with Hunter Paisami inside him. Marika Koroibete and Jordan Petaia will line up on the wing, with Nic White at halfback.
While it's the first time Wright will don the gold No.15 jumper, he has plenty of recent experience at the back.
The outside back was impressive when required to step into the position throughout the England series.
He is the fourth fullback to start in the role in the past four Tests, Rennie forced into multiple reshuffles as injuries struck.
It was his performance throughout July that has given Rennie the confidence to turn to Wright for the opening game of the Rugby Championship.
"As I've talked about in the past, our back three all need to be fullbacks," Rennie said. "He's got an excellent skillset Tom. I thought he was outstanding, probably the best Test he's played at fullback a couple of weeks ago.
"He's an excellent communicator, a really good organiser of the people around him. He's just been in really good form and deserves his crack."
Rennie has named a big forward pack for the clash with the Pumas, the coach expecting a physical contest in Mendoza.
Jed Holloway is set to make his Test debut at flanker, with Brumbies lock Darcy Swain returning to the starting side after serving a two-game suspension.
Prop Matt Gibbon is in line for his first Wallabies appearance, named on a bench with six forwards and two backs.
The saw Noah Lolesio drop out of the side, Reece Hodge selected as the utility reserve.
It's a decision the coach pondered for a lengthy period of time, ultimately deciding the team needed extra muscle up front to take down Argentina.
"You could always say it's a bit of a risk," Rennie said. "You lose a back early on and you're under a bit of stress.
"We felt the battle up front is going to be really important. They're a good side, they'll be combative. We've got guys who can change the game on the bench, give us go forward and defensively give us massive work rate.
"We tossed it around a fair bit before we committed to it. With Jed, he had a significant calf tear, we don't see him going massive minutes. Having Rob (Leota) and Pete Samu on the bench gives us a bit of flexibility."
Sunday will also mark the return of Len Ikitau to the starting side, the Brumby partnering with Hunter Paisami in the centres.
Paisami will play a different role to Samu Kerevi, who missed the tour to play in the Commonwealth Games, then tore his ACL.
The duo have played together before and Rennie expects a solid outing on Sunday.
"While Hunter and Lenny are less experienced than someone like Samu, they've been around a while now.
"They've played a fair bit of footy together. They're no longer rookies and that's the expectation of them.
"We expect them to deliver, they're good players who have prepared well."
1. James Slipper (117 Tests)
2. Folau Fainga'a (28 Tests)
3. Allan Alaalatoa (55 Tests)
4. Darcy Swain (11 Tests)
5. Matt Philip (23 Tests)
6. Jed Holloway*
7. Michael Hooper (c) (121 Tests)
8. Rob Valetini (21 Tests)
9. Nic White (50 Tests)
10. Quade Cooper (75 Tests)
11. Marika Koroibete (45 Tests)
12. Hunter Paisami (17 Tests)
13. Len Ikitau (15 Tests)
14. Jordan Petaia (18 Tests)
15. Tom Wright (12 Tests)
Replacements
16. Lachlan Lonergan (4 Tests)
17. Matt Gibbon*
18. Taniela Tupou (40 Tests)
19. Nick Frost (2 Tests)
20. Rob Leota (9 Tests)
21. Pete Samu (22 Tests)
22. Jake Gordon (12 Tests)
23. Reece Hodge (55 Tests)
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
