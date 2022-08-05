The Canberra Times
Woman threatened, car stolen from Bonner shops: ACT Policing

By Staaff Reporters
Updated August 5 2022 - 2:57am, first published 2:47am
Two people robbed a woman, stole her car and threatened her with a tyre lever when she parked at suburban shops, police say.

