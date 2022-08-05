Two people robbed a woman, stole her car and threatened her with a tyre lever when she parked at suburban shops, police say.
Police said the victim had just parked her blue Subaru Forrester at Bonner shops about 8.45pm Tuesday, when a man and a woman approached and snatched her car keys from her.
"The driver yelled at the two people and approached them, with the man then threatening the driver with a tyre lever," they said.
The man and the woman drove away in her car.
Police are seeking witnesses to the incident, particularly anyone who may have seen the altercation between the three people. They ask anyone who can help to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the website and quote 7177296.
