Took the electric vehicles out for a spin the other day. With ease, the e-bike got me up a bush trail which normally taxes the post-COVID lungs. The UAV - a pocket-sized unmanned aerial vehicle or drone - took to the sky taking photos and recording video. A few years ago, getting those images would have required a costly plane or helicopter ride, and all the emissions along with it. These days, an hour and a half on the charger will deliver about half-an-hour of flight time. A fully charged battery will get about 70km on the e-bike - not enough for a long trip but great for ducking down to the shops, checking the surf on neighbouring beaches or finding a new location for a drone flight. The two are just small tastes of an emissions-free future that inched closer last week.

