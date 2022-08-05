Regional Australians rated the quality of their lives more highly on each of these issues by at least 10 percentage points compared to the residents of Paterson's "squalid streets and squares". The biggest differences were in terms of feeling safe (47 per cent compared with 27 per cent), personal relationships (39 per cent compared with 25 per cent), and standard of living (37 per cent compared with 20 per cent). This latter figure reflects that while incomes are generally lower in country areas the cost of living, including for housing, is often less.

