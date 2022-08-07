This has been an intractable problem since first appearing in the 2009 white paper after a brain-wave from the fertile mind of Kevin Rudd. Back then it seemed like a brilliant idea: today, not so much. The concept was right then and remains right today - the only problem is that it can't be done without breaking the budget or placing all our eggs in the one basket. The plan gone through so many different iterations - conventional to nuclear; silent and small yet long-range and capable; Australian to French; built here to built overseas, from $50 billion to costing more than $110 billion and counting - for the simple reason that what's needed is physically impossible. It can't be done.