The territory government has extended its Public Health Emergency until the end of September, citing ongoing high levels of community transmission.
The emergency declaration has been in place since March 2020 and provides the chief health officer, Dr Kerryn Coleman, with additional powers to do whatever is necessary to contain the spread of the coronavirus and reduce its risk to Canberrans.
Advertisement
ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said it was positive news that cases are now averaging less than 1000 per day, but high levels of community transmission were still a concern.
"It is still important for Canberrans to continue practising COVID-smart behaviours to help minimise the impact of COVID-19 in the community," she said.
"This includes getting tested and staying home when you are sick, being up-to-date with your vaccinations, wearing a mask indoors where you can't physically distance, and maintaining good hand hygiene.
"For people at higher risk of poor outcomes, we'd also encourage them to have a discussion with their health care provider about eligibility for COVID-19 treatments so they are well prepared if they get COVID-19."
The Health Minister said Dr Coleman had recommended the extension of the current declaration, due to expire on Thursday, until 11.59pm on September 30.
"However, I am confident that we will be in a strong position to step down to a COVID-19 Management Declaration Framework once we move out of the current uncertain winter period," Ms Stephen-Smith said.
The Legislative Assembly last month passed laws in preparation for the removal of the public health emergency.
The special COVID-19 management laws give government ministers the power to make decisions around certain public directions.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.