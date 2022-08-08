The Canberra Times
Woman made video call to boyfriend while driving up to police officers

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 8 2022 - 3:57am, first published 3:43am
A woman was on a video call with her boyfriend while she was driving up to officers conducting a random breath test, police say.

