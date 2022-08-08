Woman made video call to boyfriend while driving up to police officers

A woman was on a video call with her boyfriend while she was driving up to officers conducting a random breath test, police say.
Police said officers saw the 26-year-old using the app while driving on Bindubi Street, Aranda, on Saturday morning.
"When stopped by police, they saw the app open and facing the driver and the driver said she had been on a video call with her boyfriend while driving. She was issued a traffic infringement notice for using a mobile phone for social networking, incurring a penalty of $612.00 and four demerit points," they said in a statement.
Police said they caught three people while testing about 700 at two RBT stations on the weekend, and two of those caught were at the Aranda site. In those cases, both drivers told officers they had had "big nights" on the Friday, before returning the positive blood-alcohol readings the next day.
