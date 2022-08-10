The Canberra Times
COVID-19 update: another death for Canberra as RAT access expands

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated August 10 2022 - 1:52am, first published 1:50am
A man has died with COVID in the ACT overnight, as weekly case numbers drop in Canberra.

