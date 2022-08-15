We wash these down with a Collector Tiger Tiger chardonnay ($19) and Helm half dry riesling ($24). The Helm is Germanic in style with some residual sugars which wrap themselves nicely around any chilli or spice which comes our way. There are some interesting local drops on the list, as well as some obscure Aussie gems and some premium European numbers. Speaking of things that aren't so local, our waitress hails from New Jersey, and no doubt had a say in the Springsteen tunes which radiate through the warm room as part of a great '80s playlist throughout the night. You can't start a fire without a spark.