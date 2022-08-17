Converting to biofuels is so easy, even I managed to do it

That's it. Flex-fuel vehicles already have a sensor in the fuel line to measure the percentage of ethanol going to the engine, engine management maps to feed about the right amount of fuel, ignition timing, and any other parameter they may control (such as cam timing), and oxygen (O2) sensors in the exhaust so they can fine-tune as needed. That means they can also easily go back to 100 per cent petrol if it's ever necessary (which at this point in the 21st century it really shouldn't be, but here we are).