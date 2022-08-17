The Canberra Times

Converting to biofuels is so easy, even I managed to do it

SH
By Sam Hollier
August 17 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Biofuels are renewable, and that's the key factor for net-zero emissions. Photo: Shutterstock

In 2012 when E85 (85 per cent ethanol, 15 per cent petrol) was available within easy reach of my regular commute at the time, I converted my road car to use it. Having learned what I needed to, when I finally finished building my race car I converted it as well.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SH

Sam Hollier

ACM Group Advertising Features & Special Publications

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.