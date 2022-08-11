One morning, Lucy Halligan lay on her bed and went to sleep. Soon after, her heart stopped. Her mother - prominent writer Marion Halligan - forced hers to keep beating.
Halligan will be in conversation on Friday with The Canberra Times' Sally Pryor at the Canberra Writers Festival, speaking about her daughter and her book, Words for Lucy.
The free, hour-long event starts at 11.30am on Friday at the National Museum.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
