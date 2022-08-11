We will get one shot at fixing our tax problem

Here we are in 2022 and Labor looks too nervous to fix the continuing problem of tax injustice. But if it wants to make Australia a more prosperous, happier, more equal nation - and to start that process slowly - the one thing it could do is to abolish promised tax cuts (and while we are at it, supertax anyone making war profits! Hello gas companies!). An old friend and former Labor staffer asked me if I was barking mad. He reminded me what happened to Labor governments which promise one thing about taxes and deliver another. I said surely we've all moved on since then. He then proceeded to throw a bucket of cold water over my revolutionary zeal.