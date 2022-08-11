The Canberra Times
Opinion

The companies working to levitate trains in a tube to improve travel speeds

By Mathew Dickerson: Tech Talk
August 11 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Virgin Hyperloop One prototype at Dubai Motor Show in 2019. Picture: Shutterstock.

Despite the fact that the latest pandemic taught us that we can actually survive without having to physically travel to see each other, there is no doubt that as restrictions lift, the thirst for travel is returning.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.