An Ainslie man only recently released from jail is already back in court after allegedly crashing a stolen car into a police vehicle outside a Nicholls home while unlicensed.
Aubrey James Agostino, 32, appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday, charged with driving a stolen vehicle, damaging a police vehicle, not giving details after a crash, and two counts of driving unlicensed.
The court heard the 32-year-old, who was also charged with contravening a personal protection order, had previous convictions and jail sentences for similar breaches.
Agostino, who has not entered any pleas to the new charges, allegedly drove a white Volkswagen Golf GTI, which had been stolen the day before from the Anytime Fitness Fyshwick car park, in July.
Police said they were conducting patrols in an unmarked Subaru Outback when they saw the Golf in the driveway of a Nicholls residence.
Officers pulled into the driveway and conducted checks on the Golf, which had stolen number plates.
Court documents allege Agostino, who has never held a licence, later got into the stolen car and reversed quickly into the unmarked police vehicle behind it.
Agostino allegedly crashed the Golf into the front of the police car before driving forward.
Police, fearing a second collision, then moved their car forward "to close the distance between the two vehicles", however this caused the cars to collide again.
A female passenger then got out and ran away.
Agostino allegedly also then exited the car and ran towards a fence, followed by police who discharged their Tasers without the desired effect.
Police lost sight of Agostino but later received information that CCTV footage from Chemist Warehouse Gungahlin allegedly showed the 32-year-old and his passenger making a fraudulent transaction of $79.99 with a corporate credit card belonging to the owner of the stolen car.
Agostino was allegedly identified by police using lawfully held images of him.
On Wednesday afternoon, police allegedly saw Agostino driving a silver Volkswagen Jetta on Lysaght Street in Mitchell.
Agostino allegedly then parked and exited the car before getting into the passenger seat of a black Toyota Corolla on nearby Grimwade Street.
Agostino was arrested after he exited the black Corolla on Kemble Court.
In court on Thursday, Legal Aid duty lawyer Jeremy Banwell applied for Agostino to be granted bail by arguing the case had "potential ID issues" as the quality of the CCTV footage was unknown.
A prosecutor opposed bail, saying Agostino had a "contemptuous" criminal history as a repeat offender of driving unlicensed and breaching personal protection orders.
She also noted Agostino had recently been released from jail in March, saying he was likely to reoffend and endanger others.
Special magistrate Anthony Hopkins granted the Ainslie man bail but agreed the prosecution's concerns were "real and significant".
Dr Hopkins attached "restrictive conditions" to Agostino's bail, which included a curfew of 8pm to 7am, daily reporting to police, accepting the supervision of corrective services, a ban on taking illicit drugs, undertaking urinalysis and not driving.
Agostino is due back in court on September 6.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
