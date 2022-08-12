Since departing the Brumbies in 2019, Rory Arnold has had the chance to play in some of rugby union's most hostile arenas.
From French Top 14 finals to European Champions Cup deciders at Twickenham, the lock has experienced northern hemisphere domestic rugby at the highest level.
It's experience Arnold hopes will hold him in good stead when he makes his Wallabies return in front of 25,000 rabid Argentinian fans in San Juan on Sunday morning (AEST).
"Playing in those big European Cup games, semi-finals and finals, they have that international Test feel and the quality of players have a lot of Test experience," Arnold said.
"The Argentinian crowd is similar to a French crowd, very noisy, a lot of cheering and yelling.
"Playing in a lot of big games over in Europe in front of big crowds, I'm a bit more used to that. I'm looking forward to bringing that experience back to the group."
The Japan-bound lock will partner with Brumby Darcy Swain in the second row on Sunday, with Nick Frost earning the nod over Matt Philip on the bench.
Prop Taniela Tupou has been promoted to the starting side after Allan Alaalatoa returned home for personal reasons. The loose forwards remain unchanged, Jed Holloway, Fraser McReight and Rob Valetini retaining their places in the team.
Arnold missed last week's opening Test after suffering a minor calf strain prior to linking up with the Australian squad last month.
Wallabies coach Dave Rennie opted to remain patient with the overseas-based forward in order to ensure the 32-year-old is able to play out the entirety of the Rugby Championship.
"He looks good, he's a big man, experienced, we're looking forward to him getting out there," Rennie said.
"Ideally we'll have some consistency but the nature of Test footy is there's been a number of injuries and different combinations.
"Guys are working hard during the week to get that understanding.
"Rory is a big target, he's a fantastic lineout forward, very good in the maul and defensive maul. At the set piece we want a lot out of him."
It's a goal Arnold is focused on achieving, the lock determined to string together a number of consistent performances.
The 208cm lock recognises his place in the team is not guaranteed due to the competition for spots in the Wallabies forward pack.
It's a situation that has created a cut-throat environment at training and Arnold is enjoying the challenge of fending off his teammates.
"It's a good problem to have, players fighting for positions week in, week out," Arnold said. "It makes us all train harder and push harder come game day. It's a good problem for the coaches.
"Where I've struggled in the past has been my consistency putting back-to-back performances and stringing games together. That will be my focus, bringing extra experience around that."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
