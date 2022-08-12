The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Are we really in a so-called teaching crisis?

By Simon Cowan, Glenn Fahey
August 12 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Education Minister Jason Clare described teacher education as "screaming out for reform" on Friday. Picture: James Croucher

No doubt you've heard stories claiming we've got a massive shortage of teachers right across the country.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.