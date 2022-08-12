Edith is just four months old but already working on her basketball IQ with a front-row seat to mum's coaching.
Former Opals star turned coach Jenni Screen was a formidable sight this week in Canberra at the NBA and FIBA Basketball Without Borders Asia camp at the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS).
With her baby Edith in a carrier, she seamlessly juggled being a new mum while sharing her passion for basketball.
"I couldn't give up this opportunity," Screen, who is currently on maternity leave from her role with Basketball Victoria, said.
"Basketball gifted me so much in my life, and whenever I can pay it forward with what I've learned through my journey as a player and now as a coach, if that means I have to bring my daughter along for the ride, so be it."
Between breastfeeding, Edith's naps, and Screen's disrupted night's sleep, it was an extraordinary effort, but one she wouldn't have any other way.
"It's been exhausting - don't get me wrong, absolutely exhausting," the 39-year-old said. "But Edith's got a lot of new friends and babysitters.
"Everyday is a challenge but it was a great chance to come up here and relive my former glory days at the AIS."
After three days flying solo at the camp, Screen's husband and former Boomer Neil Mottram - now working with Victoria Police - joined her for the final day of the camp, which was an extra special reunion for the pair.
"We met here 22 years ago when we were on scholarship, so it's nice to come back full circle," Screen said. "The journey to get Edith was 12 years long, so it was it was tough and challenging, and it's just really nice to experience this together."
As for how Edith affected her coaching style, Screen said if anything, she actually helped.
"I forgot she was there," Screen joked. "It's lots of stimulation for her.
"It was a good connection for some of the kids that don't speak English and babies reduce anxiety and pressure.
"They weren't distracted, it made the players feel more comfortable and gave them something common to discuss and have a laugh about.
"I yelled just as much as I always do. I probably didn't swear as much, but I just made sure I covered her ears when I was projecting my voice because I didn't want to bust her little ear drums.
"Maybe this is the start of her dream. Who knows? Whether it's basketball or other sports or to travel the world. Maybe this is where it all starts."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
