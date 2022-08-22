I love kale, and add it to most of our meals during the winter months. Compared to spinach, kale just has more personality: it gets crunchy when roasted, provides a stunning colour in smoothies and pasta sauces, stays vigorous and chewy in salads and chars up nicely in a pan. I often make kale as part of a savoury breakfast, with eggs, avocado or - as here - crunchy mushrooms, topped with rich and punchy citrus, ginger and tahini dressing. This is a delicious vegan dish, but you could add a soft-boiled egg on top if you like. Kids won't touch this - it's got an "adults-only" rating.