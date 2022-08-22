The Canberra Times
Home/What's On

Recipes from Green Kitchen: Quick and Slow by David Frenkiel and Luise Vindahl

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
August 22 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charred breakfast kale with 'shrooms and ginger tahini. Picture: David Frenkiel

From the quick low-effort weekday dinner when you don't want to spend the whole day in the kitchen but still want to eat something delicious, to the slow moments when cooking becomes the best part of the day, Green Kitchen: Quick and Slow will teach you how to cook great tasting, modern vegetarian food and show you how to find joy in the process.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.