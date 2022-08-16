What is your workplace doing to prevent early career burnout?

The Deloitte Global 2022 Gen Z and Millennial Survey found that young adults are navigating a very uncertain time. When surveyed in 2021, it had been a challenging year, but Gen Z's and millennials were hopeful, with vaccines beginning to roll out. However, in 2022 the pandemic continues and there are now more uncertainties in the mix. The sense of the last few years being temporary has begun to fade, and disruption has firmly set in as our new normal. With their values and drive to live their purpose conflicting with everyday life's demands, many feel burnt out and struggle with their mental health. Aside from life challenges, some common individual factors can contribute to burnout and deplete our mental health reserves as we set off on our career journey. These are things like a perfectionist personality, imposter syndrome, fear of failure, hypersensitivity when processing feedback and feeling the struggle to strike a sustainable work/life balance when feeling competitive to be put on that next great project or obtain a promotion. In addition, starting one's career in a pandemic has often resulted in lack of career readiness to cope with on the job demands, with mentoring, role modelling and training being significantly impacted by remote working.