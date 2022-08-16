The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

What is your workplace doing to prevent early career burnout?

By Rachel Clements
August 16 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The sense of the last few years being temporary has begun to fade, and disruption has firmly set in as our new normal. Picture: Shutterstock

As the pandemic rages on, costs of living increase and how we work continues to change; our young people struggle to maintain their wellbeing. According to the latest National Survey of Mental Health released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, almost half of Australian young women and one in three young men aged 16 to 24 live with a mental illness. And while the government continues to put initiatives in place to support our youth, workplaces also have a role to play as young adults begin their careers. If half of the graduate hires are experiencing poor mental health when they start their first "real" job, are we setting them up for career longevity or leading them down the path of early career burnout?

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.