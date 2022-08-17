The Canberra Times
Advice

Things to consider about your aged pension before joining taking on a grey nomad lifestyle

By Noel Whittaker
August 17 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More grey nomads are hitting the roads around Australia. Picture: Shutterstock

As the number of retirees grows and international travel becomes more problematic and expensive, there is a surge in the number of grey nomads travelling Australia.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.