Review: Three PhotoAccess exhibitions include a superb video work

By Brian Rope
Updated September 4 2022 - 6:41am, first published 6:00am
Emily Portmann: Aftercare, Action 7, 2021. Picture: Supplied

Prue Hazelgrove: I am that I am - a deconstruction. Emily Portmann: Aftercare. Xi Li, Meng-Yu Yan and Joseph Blair: Transcending bodies. PhotoAccess. Until September 10, 2022. photoaccess.org.au.

Across the three gallery spaces, these exhibitions come together to deconstruct traditional ideas of identity and interrogate ideologies of self that exist within society. Each exhibition employs distinct methods in exploring societal definitions of self, suffering, and gender nonconformity.

