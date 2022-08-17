Scott Morrison will front the media at 12.15pm on Wednesday amid growing calls for the former prime minister to resign over the secret portfolio scandal.
The Cook MP's future in the Federal Parliament hangs in the balance after revelations he appointed himself to five portfolios during the pandemic, without telling the public or most of his colleagues.
Advertisement
Former home affairs minister Karen Andrews called on Mr Morrison to resign after accusing him of "betraying the trust" of the public with his secret power grab.
Opposition leader Peter Dutton, deputy Liberal leader Sussan Ley and former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce have rejected suggestions that the former prime minister should quit.
Mr Morrison used a lengthy Facebook statement on Tuesday to apologise to his colleagues, but insisted the decisions were made in "good faith" and during a period of unprecedented uncertainty.
He insisted he only used his extra ministerial powers once - to override then-resources minister Keith Pitt to reject a gas exploration permit off the coast of NSW.
More to come
READ MORE ON THE MORRISON SCANDAL:
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.