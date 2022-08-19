From NRL scrapheap to one of the stars of the Rams outfit, James Desaxe has had a whirlwind year and it's on the cusp of getting even better.
The Woden Valley utility had drawn a line through playing rugby league at the start of the 2022 season after years of trying to break into the elite level. Just three months later, Desaxe has become an integral part of the team favoured to win the Canberra Raiders Cup.
A fireman in Moruya, the utility has made a huge commitment to sign with the Rams. He spends four days working down the coast and dedicates three days on playing in Canberra. However, at the start of the year, Desaxe was determined he would finally step away from the game he loved. That was until a phone call with Woden Valley players changed his perspective.
"It got into the season and I was speaking to a couple of the boys in the team and they said they had a pretty good side and I thought, 'Why not go and have another run' and I've definitely enjoyed it," Desaxe said.
"I was more just coming for a bit of fun, nothing too serious and now I've landed myself in a pretty good position."
The firefighter signed with the Rams three rounds into the season and played seven games in reserve grade before earning a promotion.
That led to an adjustment period, one the 28-year-old was ready for thanks to his past life as an elite prospect.
At the age of 16 he was signed by the Melbourne Storm who he spent a couple years with before inking a deal with the Newcastle Knights. Desaxe never made his debut in the NRL but played a few seasons in the National Youth Competition with both sides.
"I learnt not only some good football skills but also life skills which really put me in good stead moving forward," Desaxe said.
"I enjoyed Newcastle a bit more because coming from the coast it was a similar area and I could surf and do other activities I did growing up so that suited me more."
Following five years in those systems, Desaxe moved back to Moruya and eventually returned to the Rams after a brief stint at the club in 2019. This time, he had some conditions attached.
"I'd booked a holiday when I was still in the mindframe that I was not going to play," Desaxe said.
"When I decided to play I called the Rams' president and told him I did have commitments through the year that would affect me playing some games but he was happy with that, so now that it's out of the way it's 100 miles an hour from here to the end of the season."
Desaxe is coming off the back of a man-of-the-match performance against the Belconnen United Sharks last Saturday where he registered two tries and a try assist in the 14-point win.
Woden Valley are first in the Canberra Raiders Cup with two rounds remaining and Desaxe will be looking to replicate his previous effort in the Rams' final game of the season against Gungahlin on Sunday.
They have a bye next week before the finals commence.
With the top four teams already locked in, the Rams are in a battle to secure the minor premiership with West Belconnen, Tuggeranong and the Queanbeyan Blues.
Canberra Raiders Cup: Round 17: Saturday: Tuggeranong Bushrangers v Goulburn City Bulldogs, Greenway Oval, 3pm; Queanbeyan Kangaroos v West Belconnen Warriors, Queanbeyan, 3pm; Yass Magpies v Queanbeyan Blues, Walker Park, 3pm. Sunday: Gungahlin Bulls v Woden Valley Rams, Gungahlin Enclosed Oval, 3pm.
Katrina Fanning Shield: Elimination finals: Saturday: Harden Worhawks v Boomanulla Raiders, Les Boyd Oval, 12.20pm; South Coast United v UC Stars, Mick Sherd Oval, 12.20pm.
