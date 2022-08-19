The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

NRL: Canberra Raiders' Ryan Sutton's time in capital ended by injury

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated August 19 2022 - 7:05am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders prop Ryan Sutton has played his last game for the club after suffering a season-ending finger injury. Picture: Keegan Carroll

It's a cruel end to another Englishman's time in Canberra, with Raiders prop Ryan Sutton needing season-ending surgery to a finger tendon.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.