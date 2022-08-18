With the ink on Xavier Savage's new contract still wet, the Canberra Raiders have made moves to lock in the world's best prop long term.
The Raiders met with Joe Tapine's management on the weekend and held "positive" talks to extend his contract beyond next year.
Tapine's emerged as the best front-rower in the NRL this season and leads the league for post-contact metres.
He returns from a rib injury this week for the Green Machine's season-defining game against the Newcastle Knights in Newcastle on Sunday.
The Raiders need to win their final three games of the regular season to have a chance of playing finals.
Canberra chief executive Don Furner confirmed Tapine's manager came to town to open talks.
"He did [come down] and we just started first chats. We caught up with him and had positive meetings," Furner said.
Raiders centre Matt Timoko admitted they were relying on other teams losing to play finals.
They sit one win behind the eighth-placed Sydney Roosters, but their poor points differential (-31) could count against them.
The Roosters have won their past five games and were one of the form teams of the NRL, but they face a tough run home with their last two games against Melbourne and arch-rivals South Sydney.
"We're in a position where we're hoping teams lose, but we're just going to worry about how we play," Timoko said.
"We're coming out here to build on our form coming into finals."
Timoko's direct opponent will be Knights debutant Krystian Mapapalangi.
He didn't know too much about the 19-year-old, but was wary of his footwork.
"I haven't seen too much about him. I know he's a young fella. I've seen a couple of clips," Timoko said.
"He looks good on his feet. We're going to have to work together to be able to counteract his footwork and I think we'll be sweet."
NRL ROUND 23
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Newcastle Knights at Newcastle Stadium, 4pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Corey Horsburgh, 17. Corey Harawira-Naera. Reserves: 18. Albert Hopoate, 19. Ata Mariota, 20. Matt Frawley, 21. Ryan Sutton, 22. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.
Knights squad: 1. Tex Hoy, 2. Edrick Lee, 3. Dane Gagai, 4. Krystian Mapapalangi, 5. Dominic Young, 6. Anthony Milford, 7. Adam Clune, 8. David Klemmer, 9. Jayden Brailey (C), 10. Daniel Saifiti, 11. Tyson Frizell, 12. Brodie Jones, 13. Jacob Saifiti. Interchange: 14. Phoenix Crossland, 15. Pasami Saulo, 16. Simi Sasagi, 17. Mathew Croker. Reserves: 18. Sauaso Sue, 19. Chris Randall, 20. Jack Johns, 21. Oryn Keeley, 22. Hymel Hunt.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
