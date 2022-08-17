Noah Lolesio will have the chance to stake his claim for a Wallabies recall in a cameo appearance for Tuggeranong in the John I Dent Cup on Saturday.
The 22-year-old has not played since the series-deciding loss to England on July 16. Lolesio travelled to Argentina with the Australian side but was overlooked by coach Dave Rennie for the opening matches of the Rugby Championship.
That was despite a season-ending injury to Quade Cooper, James O'Connor instead earning a call-up for last weekend's clash with the Pumas.
It was a forgettable affair for the 32-year-old and the Wallabies squad, the side suffering a record-breaking 48-17 loss in San Juan.
With a week off before the first Test against South Africa in Adelaide next Saturday, Australian officials have decided Lolesio needs time on the field.
That will likely see the Brumbies flyhalf turn out for Vikings in their crucial clash with Canberra Royals this weekend.
Also in the frame to line up for Tuggeranong is teammate Lachlan Lonergan, however his status is yet to be confirmed as the Wallabies navigate a number of injuries in the hooker position.
While he hasn't played for his club side all season, Lolesio has led the Vikings to considerable success in the past. The flyhalf was man of the match in the 2018 grand final victory over the Royals in his first year at the club.
Vikings coach Nick Scrivener was in discussions with Wallabies officials on Wednesday morning and will welcome Lolesio and Lonergan back with open arms.
"It's good for them, good for the competition," Scrivener said. "People like to see those guys coming back playing club rugby. It gives everyone a boost to see them back here.
"It's good that the Wallabies are prepared to send players back to club rugby. Noah started here and it's good for him to get some game time. He wants to press ahead for the next Test series, keeping sharp as a playmaker is vital."
While they have not played for Vikings all year, both Lolesio and Lonergan will be greeted by a number of familiar faces if they line up on Saturday.
Lonergan's older brother Ryan has featured at halfback for the side for the past three weeks, turning in a number of star performances.
Tuggeranong have won four in a row and sit one point behind the Royals going into the final game of the regular season.
As a result, the winner of Saturday's clash will finish on top of the table and Lolesio's return appears to have provided Vikings the upper hand.
It's an inclusion that has dealt a major blow to the Royals' minor premiership aspirations, however there were no complaints from the 2020 champions.
Instead, coach Adam Butt said the team is embracing the challenge of shutting down a Wallabies flyhalf.
"We've been on the beneficial end of this previously as a club," Butt said. "It's a testament to Tuggeranong and the program they've built, they're able to produce quality rugby players.
"We'll go out and play who they put out but we won't take a backwards step. They're professional players but if we look after ourselves, we have nothing to worry about.
"We've got to be smart with the way we play. We've got to be able to put pressure on the ball they're receiving. In defence we have to be good with our line speed, our spacing and be hard at the tackle zone."
While the spotlight will be on Lolesio, Scrivener was quick to temper expectations for the Wallabies flyhalf, highlighting the difficulties of slotting into such a crucial role for the final game of the season.
While Ryan Lonergan's presence will aid in the transition, Lolesio still faces a challenge to learn the Vikings attacking patterns.
It is hoped he will be able to attend training on Thursday night to receive a crash course in the team's game plan.
Given the challenge of stepping seamlessly into the flyhalf role, Scrivener views this weekend as the perfect warm up for a potential return to the international arena in Adelaide next Saturday.
"There's some communication there," Scrivener said. "Ryan and Noah are used to playing with each other, but that's at the Brumbies, which is very different to how we play.
"Halfback and flyhalf are central to how a team wants to play. He hasn't played for us all season, so there will be an adjustment for Noah. That familiarity between the two will be an advantage.
"If anything it's a test to come into an environment where he hasn't been all year.
"As a playmaker, that can be quite difficult. I'm confident Noah will come out and play some good footy."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
