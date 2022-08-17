The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Safeguard mechanism reforms canvassed in new discussion paper

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
August 17 2022 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen has released a discussion paper on options to reform the so-called safeguard mechanism. Picture: ACM

Heavy polluters could be awarded taxpayer-funded grants to help them reduce their emissions, under an option canvassed for one of the Albanese government's signature climate change policies.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.