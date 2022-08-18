The Canberra Times
Man tries to hide from NSW Police in roof, charged with commercial drug supply in Googong home

Hannah Neale
Hannah Neale
Updated August 18 2022 - 1:44am, first published 1:40am
NSW Police conducted the search warrant on Tuesday. Picture: Facebook/Monaro Police District

A man tried to hide in a roof cavity after a police allegedly found 300 cannabis plants in a home in Googong.

