A man tried to hide in a roof cavity after a police allegedly found 300 cannabis plants in a home in Googong.
The man was charged with commercial drug supply offences after the hydroponic cannabis set-up was dismantled on Tuesday.
Investigations began last month as part of Strike Force Airts, to investigate the alleged commercial-scale cultivation of cannabis in the Googong area.
Following inquiries, police officers executed a search warrant at a home on Erskine Loop, Googong, about 4pm on Tuesday.
A search of the property uncovered a sophisticated hydroponic grow house, allegedly consisting of eleven grow rooms containing cannabis plants at various stages of growth.
Officers seized more than 300 cannabis plants, as well as dried cannabis, hydroponic equipment, electronic surveillance equipment and more than $20,000 cash believed to be the proceeds of crime. The plants will be destroyed.
The 37-year-old man was arrested after attempting to hide in the roof cavity of the property.
He was charged with six offences and appeared in Cooma Local Court on Wednesday where he was refused bail. He is set to reappear on Friday.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
