Capitals coach Kristen Veal had numerous non-negotiables when she started the search for an import for the upcoming WNBL season.
It's a list that every coach looks for in a player; professionalism, international experience, and, of course, elite-level talent.
So when the opportunity came to sign former US college star Dekeiya Cohen, Veal did not hesitate to jump at the chance.
"Dekeiya represents everything we value at the Capitals - work ethic, energy, team-first attitude, professionalism and confidence in her abilities to help her team be successful," Veal said.
"Playing professionally the past four years after a successful college career at Baylor where she co-captained the team in her senior year with former Cap Kristy Wallace, speaks volumes to Dekeiya's character, commitment, and passion for the game.
"I believe Dekeiya's work rate and attack on both ends of the floor will add a fresh layer of toughness to the UC Capitals this upcoming season."
Cohen will arrive in Canberra after an illustrious four years at Baylor University that saw her co-captain the side with former Capital Kristy Wallace in her senior year in 2017-18.
Since then, the 26-year-old has played in Turkey and Israel, averaging 13 points and nine rebounds a game for Rishon LZ last season.
The forward joins a team featuring the likes of Jade Melbourne, Alex Bunton and Emilee Whittle-Harmon, and Cohen has her sights on leading the Capitals to a title.
"I'm very excited to be a Capital!" Cohen said. "I'm looking forward to playing for a great team in an awesome country.
"What got me over the line was coach Veal's passion for the team and her belief in me.
"I'm hoping to compete for a title, meet some great new people, and have fun playing the game that I love".
