The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

US college standout Dekeiya Cohen joins Capitals as import for WNBL season

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
August 17 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Capitals recruit Dekeiya Cohen drives to the hoop while playing college basketball for Baylor University. Picture: Getty Images

Capitals coach Kristen Veal had numerous non-negotiables when she started the search for an import for the upcoming WNBL season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.