The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Scott Morrison never considered legacy. Now the ministry scandal might hinder his future

Jenna Price
By Jenna Price
August 18 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I genuinely imagined I would never have to give another moment's thought to Scott Morrison, former Prime Minister. But here we are, three months after the election the Coalition lost, and my goodness, he's taking up more attention than ever.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenna Price

Jenna Price

Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.