This behaviour really is vintage Morrison. A man who never shared with anyone what the hell he was doing. It is a mere hop from refusing to tell anyone he was ducking off to Hawaii to silently taking on the responsibilities for nearly the entire ministry (not the ministry for women, obviously, although he could easily have asked his wife, Jenny, for advice on that one). These things are similar actions. Morrison is the three (not so) wise monkeys: see nothing, do nothing and very very much, say nothing. And with that trilogy, let's look at another: Scott Morrison's past, his present and his future, including any legacy.