A 20 cent coin featuring Mothball, the naughtiest wombat in Australia, is being released by the Royal Australian Mint to mark the 20th anniversary of the delightful children's book Diary of a Wombat.
In a scene inspired by the illustrations of the book, the adorable wombat, with a carrot in her mouth, takes centre stage on the coin.
The book's author Jackie French and illustrator Bruce Whatley will help launch the coin at The Mint on Thursday.
Mint CEO Leigh Gordon said it had a long history of celebrating classic Australian children's literature on coins.
"By designing coins that feature beloved book characters, we are able to bring books to life and engage new audiences with the wonder of coins," he said.
"Diary of a Wombat is a timeless book that has been enjoyed by Australians for 20 years. This special coin will resonate with generations of Australians and will be treasured for years to come."
Ms French was thrilled to see the end result.
"I still can't quite believe there is a coin with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth on one side, and Mothball the Wombat on the other, but both are smiling, so seem to be delighted with the arrangement," she said.
Mr Whatley, illustrator of Diary of a Wombat was also amazed at how far Mothball had come.
"Who would have thought 20 years ago that a humble wombat who basically just ate, scratched and slept would find itself immortalised on an Australian coin?" he said.
"I'm sure Mothball, being so humbly proud and immensely grateful of this recognition, will keep one in her pouch at all times. Unless there's a sale on carrots. Many, many thanks for this great honour."
The Diary of a Wombat coin program is the second coin program developed in partnership with the Children's Book Council of Australia (CBCA).
Released to coincide with the CBCA's annual Book Week, the coin program helps promote reading in schools and libraries across Australia.
A limited number of 20th Anniversary of Diary of a Wombat - 2022 20c Coloured Uncirculated Coin (RRP $15.00) and 20th Anniversary of Diary of a Wombat - 2022 20c Coloured Uncirculated Coin in Special Edition Book (RRP $50.00) are available for purchase from the Royal Australian Mint's eShop or through the Call Centre (1300 652 020).
