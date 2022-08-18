The Canberra Times
Diary of a Wombat commemorative coin launched by The Mint today

Updated August 18 2022 - 1:02am, first published 1:00am
A 20 cent coin featuring Mothball, the naughtiest wombat in Australia, is being released by the Royal Australian Mint to mark the 20th anniversary of the delightful children's book Diary of a Wombat.

