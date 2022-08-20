Get Dad looking (and smelling) his best

Most men don't mind a little pampering session. Maybe it's the Zen-like state that often accompanies application, perhaps it's the result afterwards - sometimes it's both. Here's some ideas to get him started.
Nu Skin Dividends Shave Cream, $29. Shaving is unavoidable for many dads, so why not help him get more out of the process? He can cleanse, exfoliate, and condition all in one step with this shave cream. The concentrated lather gently removes dirt and oil, and optimises razor glide for a clean, smooth shave that helps make skin look and feel lovely.
Larry King Velvet Texture Clay, $39.95. Celebrity hairstylist Larry King has launched his innovative and luxurious hair care range in Australia with this texture clay that gives hair body, definition and texture, without feeling greasy or creating unwanted heavy product build up.
SENSORI+ Detoxifying & Rejuvenating Shower Oil Toowoomba Carnival, $69. Give Dad the perfect reason to take time and unwind with some everyday pampering. Luxe up his shower routine with this shower oil that transforms into a delicate foam on damp skin, gently lifting away impurities and pollutants. The vitamin E and antioxidant-rich avocado oil rejuvenate, leaving skin supple and nourished.
Habitual Beauty Balancing Cleanser, $70. Swap Dad's harsh face cleanser for one that naturally exfoliates and reveals a more hydrated, healthy-looking complexion - it's about time he said bye to blackheads and dull skin. This gentle cleanser is suitable for every skin type and effectively removes excess oil and surface impurities.
Better Fragranced Body Elixir, $72. This new Australian brand has moved away from the traditional formula that targets certain scents at men and others at women. They believe that's your choice, and the fragrances follow suit. Choose Dad's preferred scent and there's refills available once he's finished the gifted bottle.
