The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Seeing Machines' eye-tracking technology appearing in greater numbers in production cars

PB
By Peter Brewer
August 26 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seeing Machines use eye-tracking technology to detect distracted driving.

Vehicle safety regulations which will come into force in Europe in 2024 will create an upcoming windfall for a Canberra-based company selling its technology to global car manufacturers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.