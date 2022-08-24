The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT E-scooter scheme expanded to Gungahlin and Woden

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
August 24 2022 - 7:30pm
Australian National University students Sebastian Adams and Juliette Webster ahead of the scooter expansion announcement this week. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Electronic scooters will soon be rolled out to more regions with the shared scheme given the green light to expand north and south.

