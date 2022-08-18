The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Michaela Leonard determined to lead Wallaroos past Black Ferns in opening Test

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated August 18 2022 - 6:30am, first published 4:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michaela Leonard is eager to lead Australia to a historic victory over New Zealand. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

For two months earlier this year, Michaela Leonard went to work with New Zealand's best rugby players.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.