For two months earlier this year, Michaela Leonard went to work with New Zealand's best rugby players.
Lining up for Matatu in Super Rugby Aupiki, the Brumbies lock gained a unique insight into what makes the world's best tick.
Playing alongside Black Ferns stars including Kendra Cocksedge, Phillipa Love and Chelsea Bremner, Leonard was able to learn from the sport's elite.
It's an experience the 27-year-old plans on drawing upon when the Wallaroos take on the Black Ferns on Saturday.
The Australian women's XVs side has never defeated their Kiwi rivals, however, Leonard is confident she has unlocked the secrets to breaking the drought.
"That experience of seeing the way New Zealand play was huge," Leonard said.
"Looking at the Black Ferns squad and knowing I played with those girls and having a coach who is part of the Black Ferns, I walk into these games with more of an idea of what they will bring and how they will play.
"I've been able to pick things up off coaches and teammates. Anything I can bring back to Australia will help us get better."
Leonard is one of two Brumbies in the Wallaroos side, emerging loose forward Grace Kemp to make her run-on debut at No. 8.
The duo will combine in a powerful pack that is determined to take it to the Black Ferns up front.
It's the strategy Australia used to claim a 10-5 lead heading into the half-time break when the two sides played in June, New Zealand ultimately prevailing 23-10.
While the Wallaroos fell short of victory, Leonard has taken plenty of confidence out of the result.
"We've shown when we get it right we can compete with New Zealand," she said. "If we go out and play our way, we can defeat them.
"That match showed the potential we have. Every game is different but we are going into games wanting to show we are at their level."
Saturday marks the first of a two-Test series with the Black Ferns, Australia to host their Trans-Tasman rivals in Adelaide next weekend.
They are the last official matches the Wallaroos will play before the upcoming Rugby World Cup.
That tournament will open with another clash between Australia and New Zealand on October 8 and Wallaroos coach Jay Tregonning is viewing this weekend as a chance to gain a clear indication of where his side is placed.
"We're still six weeks out from that first time, so we need to use that time wisely," Tregonning said.
"The girls are aware of that and they're working really hard and focused on continuing to build towards the World Cup."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
