The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

The ACT is lagging behind other states with its policies on phones in schools

By Toni Hassan, Carla Wilshire
August 20 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some Canberra schools have independently introduced phone and laptop policies. Picture: Keegan Carroll

High school student Kate - not her real name - misses playing games like tips with her friends at lunchtime. "It was so much fun". Now she sits on her phone instead, texting and sending TikTok videos to her friends who happen to be sitting around her.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.