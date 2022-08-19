Sarah Mahar's history class at Marist College is busy scribbling notes using pen and paper.
There are no buzzing mobile phones and laptop screens are dark.
This term the boys' school has made it compulsory for year 7 and 8 to work predominantly in workbooks.
Deputy headmaster Liam Stakelum said phones were also kept in lockers all day as the school focuses on minimising learning distractions.
"We just believe they've got plenty of time to be on their phones or their devices outside of school time and we would much prefer them to engage with each other without the presence of those mobile phones," he said.
"Ours is a really clear policy. That's not to say boys don't break the policy, mind you. But for us, it's really simple. We just don't want them in the classroom as they're a distraction."
While the school has a bring your own device policy from year 7 upwards, they found the younger cohorts were getting distracted by playing games and going on other websites instead of doing the work they were assigned.
Mr Stakelum said the policy was going well so far and parents were overwhelmingly supportive.
"It's probably the most popular email I've ever sent. I had probably 30 responses from parents saying 'thank you, I think it's a great idea'."
Schools across Canberra and the nation are grappling with how to integrate technology as a learning tool in the classroom while mitigating the problems it can cause.
Inattention, cyber bullying and mental health issues are some of the negative side effects reported by educators and parents.
Some schools have invested in special pouches for students' mobile phones which are locked during the school day.
The largest pouch provider, Yondr, has partnered with more than 130 schools in Australia, with the majority located in NSW.
Other schools have policies they feel strike a balance between giving students responsibility for self-regulating their phone use in break times while setting an expectation for how and when they can be used as a learning tool in class.
Emmaus Christian School principal Erik Hofsink doesn't believe in banning phones outright as students find ways to work around it.
"A bit of a trust approach goes a long way, and we view any form of banning more as a bandaid than a solution," he said.
"Technology is so intrinsically linked to 21st-century learning that banning is a hindrance more than a consequence or a 'fix'."
St Edmund's College takes a similar approach, where phones are not to be seen or heard in class but are permitted in break times.
Principal Joe Zavone would rather help his students develop self-regulation but hasn't ruled out a ban in future if research showed it was necessary.
ACT Education Minister Yvette Berry said there were no plans to implement a system-wide, blanket ban on mobile devices.
"Helping students understand appropriate behaviour both on and offline is part of each student's learning journey," she said.
Opposition education spokesman Jeremy Hanson is in favour of limiting mobile phone use in schools.
"Unless they're being used for educational purposes, they need to be away," he said.
"Thinking young teenagers are going to self-regulate is naive."
While those in favour of phone bans say research backs their policies, University of Canberra assistant professor in teacher education Emily Hills said the current research was inconclusive as to whether phones impacted on cognitive development and academic achievement of students.
"I think what is reflected in the research is that there isn't one best way and that there are cases to be made for different approaches. My personal view is that I like the flexibility that the ACT affords," Ms Hills said.
"Any kind of global ban sort of sends ... a concerning message that there's something wrong with them. It's a little bit like prohibition. If we don't spend the time, particularly in schools, figuring out how to use them effectively and efficiently, then we're sort of kicking the problem downstream."
Ms Hills said some teachers have a box where students voluntarily put their phones if they are getting distracted.
Association of Parents and Friends of ACT Schools executive officer Jenni Rickard said there needed to be a broad conversation about the appropriate time and place for technology to be used.
"One thing we know for certain is that kids are sneaky and they will find a workaround for anything if they're motivated enough to do it," Mrs Rickard said.
She said it was very difficult for parents to set boundaries because so much socialising happening in online spaces and that governments should step in to regulate apps and games that were designed to be addictive.
Merici College principal Anna Masters found her students were highly addicted to their devices after the lockdown last year.
"There were some real concerns around behaviour management, people making very silly mistakes on social media, disruption to class, lack of focus," Mrs Masters said.
"I think they had been on technology for so long, that it was very hard for them to switch off."
The girls' school took the radical step of enforcing the rule that year 7 to 10 have their phones in their lockers all day, while year 11 and 12 can have discretion to use them as a study tool.
The digital detox wasn't popular with many girls, but it has led to fewer issues and more focus.
"Even the girls who found it hard, I think will be some of the first to admit that it is helping them," Mrs Masters said.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
