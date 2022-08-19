The Australian Taxation Office, Department of Veterans' Affairs and others in a Bunda Street building were evacuated after a restaurant fire in the city.
Firefighters have extinguished a small fire in a ground-floor restaurant. The floors above the restaurant have been smoke-affected. Firefighters were called to the building shortly after 1pm.
As a precaution, the Gnabra building was evacuated while crews ventilated the smoke from within the building. People were allowed to return to the building about 2.45pm, and authorities expected the nearby roads to reopen a short time later.
No injuries were reported.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
