The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Russia-Ukraine war: Cyber warfare demonstrates changing nature of battlefield

Nicholas Stuart
By Nicholas Stuart
August 21 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cyber warfare is an increasingly crucial component to success on the battlefield. Picture: Shutterstock

It's difficult to know what's happening in Ukraine - but something's going on. Either one side or the other will snap because they've been pushed too far or we'll see a continuation of this less-intensive, bloody stalemate.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicholas Stuart

Nicholas Stuart

Columnist

Nicholas Stuart is a Canberra writer.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.