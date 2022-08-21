None of this is any secret to Marcus Thompson. Until 18 months ago, he was the Major-General commanding Defence's Information Warfare division. Bearing in mind the way he's challenging the way we view things it's probably unsurprising that his PhD thesis was on taxonomy; the way we mentally classify ideas. Thompson was one of the first to recognise, way before the Russian tanks rolled across the border into Ukraine, that we needed to think about cyber warfare differently. As he put it in his thesis: "Domain-specific ontologies may have utility within their respective security domains [but this specific language] tends to become confused when applied to another domain." Now chair of cyber-tech company Penten, Thompson remains a strong advocate for urgently introducing such capabilities to the Australian forces.