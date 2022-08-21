Gungahlin Bulls pulled off an impressive round 17 upset in the Canberra Raiders Cup to deny the Woden Valley Rams the minor premiership.
With a bye to end their regular season next weekend, the top-of-the-table Rams said goodbye to any hopes of claiming the honour, as the Tuggeranong Bushrangers and West Belconnen Warriors now sit in the box seat.
"The club and the first grade side needed this win," Bulls coach Neil Bijorac said after the 28-12 victory.
"We had nothing to lose, we wanted to throw it around a bit and I think we did that and scored some good tries.
"We wanted to build momentum for next season and be competitive these last few games, and hopefully we can bring that next week as well."
The Bulls came to play at Gungahlin Oval on Sunday afternoon and inside 12 minutes they were up by just as many points.
The Rams were met with a bullish defence in their best chance early in the contest, and when the ball hit the deck, Gungahlin's Earldric Pehara put the home side into good field position with a 40-metre break.
That led to the Bulls' first try through a determined run by Lucas Thomson, and soon after prop Jason Brown broke through with a perfectly-timed pass from five-eighth Tre Holten-Williams.
Holten-Williams was in superb touch with another try assist off a brilliant dummy-half run from his own 10-metre line that saw the Bulls go from end-to-end to score again.
Drama followed after the kick-off when the Rams were able to force a Gungahlin drop-out, but halfback Calab Edwards was clipped high on the tackle.
Bulls fullback Rourke O'Sullivan took exception and shoved a Rams player.
Woden Valley's Aiden Kawiri retaliated at O'Sullivan, and an all-in push-and-shove followed.
The Bulls were awarded a penalty for the high tackle, and it wasn't long before another blow-up.
Woden Valley's Kawiri was in the thick of it again, clapping over Thomson on the ground after the Bulls back-rower knocked-on and was floored in a head collision.
The rising tension appeared to spark the Rams, when they finally crossed for their first try of the day after the 20-minute mark through Thomas Scrivener.
It was all the Bulls in the first half though, and Holten-Williams pulling the strings.
The playmaker waltzed through for a try of his own, and a beautiful long kick forced an error from the Rams backs, giving Gungahlin yet another shot before the half.
Woden stood tall but committed a foul a minute from the break, gifting the Bulls a penalty goal and a handy 24-6 lead.
The Bulls picked up where they left off in the second half with Kurt Perry scoring on the wing despite a much-improved Rams defensive effort in the final 40.
Woden Valley crossed once more through Nicholas Baldwin though it was too little, too late for the visitors.
Canberra Raiders Cup: Gungahlin Bulls 28 bt Woden Valley Rams 12; Queanbeyan Kangaroos 22 bt West Belconnen Warriors 20; Queanbeyan Blues 34 bt Yass Magpies 14; Tuggeranong Bushrangers 64 bt Goulburn City Bulldogs 10.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
