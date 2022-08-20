Tuggeranong may have just played themselves into competition favouritism or at least that's what the Goulburn coach thinks after going down to them on Saturday.
Goulburn Bulldogs assistant Adam Mclaurie was adamant the Bushrangers' 62-10 victory over his side at Greenway Oval was the performance of the side to beat come the Canberra Raiders Cup finals in a fortnight's time.
Advertisement
The 52-point thumping was highlighted by an incredible first-half showing from the home side, who managed to score eight tries to the Bulldogs' one.
Mclaurie put it down to Tuggeranong's ability to split them open through the middle and lay a platform to pile on the points.
"They're a really good team, the Bushies. I honestly think they're going to win the premiership," Mclaurie said.
"They're at least my tip to win the comp because they bring some really good energy and they're just tough to beat."
It wasn't an ideal start for the visitors, who conceded the opening try in the first minute.
They answered back six minutes later when they found winger Jayde Howard unmarked in the corner but it was all downhill from there.
Tuggeranong coach Jason Kelly was pleased with the acknowledgement from Mclaurie but said his side needed to play to that level every week.
"We think we're as good a chance as anyone on our day but this comp is just an amazing competition and anyone can beat anyone," Kelly said.
"The teams you've already played against are obviously the best judges on how you are going, so it's good to hear that."
The Bushrangers, like most teams in the competition, have had to deal with mass injuries and welcomed back fullback Damien Hayden after two months out with a shoulder issue.
Hayden was instrumental in Tuggeranong's first-half massacre of the Bulldogs, scoring two tries and playing a role in a handful of others.
Kelly said it was great to see him back in action after such a long stint on the sideline.
"He played a hell of a game. He did struggle getting through the whole 80 minutes but he did well," Kelly said.
"We came in with a game plan of him shifting out to the wing if he was tired but we wanted him to play as many minutes as he could because that's going to help him in the next few weeks."
One of the leading try-scorers in the Canberra Raiders Cup, Jack Davison was moved into the fullback role during the second half when Hayden needed a breather.
Advertisement
MORE RUGBY LEAGUE NEWS:
Bushrangers captain Zac Saddler had high praise for his teammate.
"Jack did and has done a fantastic job at fullback and I honestly reckon him and Jayden [Pollard] are the two best wingers in the comp," Saddler said.
"People don't rate them because they're lesser-known but everything we do to get out of our own end comes through them."
The Bushrangers jumped to second on the ladder and could claim the minor premiership when they face the Bulls at Gungahlin next Saturday.
Advertisement
Canberra Raiders Cup: Queanbeyan Kangaroos 22 bt West Belconnen Warriors 20; Queanbeyan Blues 34 bt Yass Magpies 14; Tuggeranong Bushrangers 64 bt Goulburn City Bulldogs 10.
Katrina Fanning Shield: South Coast United 32 bt UC Stars 2; Harden Worhawks 24 bt Boomanulla Raiders 0.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.