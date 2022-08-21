The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

CIT Woden campus plans include central hall, parks and restaurant

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated August 21 2022 - 8:19pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of the student commons area at the CIT Woden campus. Picture: Supplied

The new Woden campus of the Canberra Institute of Technology will include a large multipurpose hall at its centre, designs released by the territory government for consultation show.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.