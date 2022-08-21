CIT Woden campus plans include central hall, parks and restaurant

The new Woden campus of the Canberra Institute of Technology will include a large multipurpose hall at its centre, designs released by the territory government for consultation show.
Two public parks and more tree cover also form part of the designs, which have been developed by the government and its contractor, Lendlease.
Advertisement
Skills Minister Chris Steel said the plans responded to earlier community feedback, incorporating shelter at the edge of the building and better links around the campus and transport interchange.
"Smart classrooms, state-of-the-art simulated learning environments, commercial kitchens and hands-on training spaces will help students to gain skills in areas such as IT, cyber security, hospitality, and business," Mr Steel said.
"The ground floor is proposed to have activated ground floor spaces with a café and hair salon, and transparent training spaces showing CIT's hands-on training."
A further round of community consultation will inform the final design submitted as part of a development application in November.
The planned central hall has a floorspace of 572 square metres and seven-metre-high ceilings. Plans also show exercise equipment will be included and the site for a restaurant.
READ MORE:
The campus, which is due to be completed in 2025, will serve about 6500 students.
The ACT government signed a $325.1 million contract with Lendlease Building in May to deliver the campus and take over work on the Woden interchange, which is being rebuilt to ready the town centre for light rail.
Federal Labor pledged $10 million towards a "youth foyer" - student accommodation for at-risk young people - at the new Woden CIT campus during the election campaign, with external plans for the building released on Monday.
The government said in a statement early public feedback showed the community wanted the project to be a sustainable and safe environment, have active street frontages, good connections with surrounding businesses and covered walkways.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.