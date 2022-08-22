The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

James Muecke in Sugar Smart Week: Sugary food marketing is predatory and needs to be reined in

By James Muecke
August 22 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What do my patients have to do with what our kids eat and drink?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.