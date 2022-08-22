Reputable studies show that sugar's effects on our kids is terrible. Children too young to start school are having rotten teeth removed. One in four of our 2-17 year-olds are now overweight or obese, worsening problems from asthma to anxiety. Younger and younger children are being diagnosed with traditionally adult issues like heart disease and high blood pressure. Too much added sugar and the resulting obesity is also associated with poor academic performance, sleep disturbances and lower quality of life.